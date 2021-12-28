The Indianapolis Colts are going to be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for this weekend’s pivotal game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wentz has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and because he is unvaccinated, will be unable to play this Sunday. Backup Sam Ehlinger is in line to start for Indianapolis, which has won six of its last seven games and is 9-6 on the season.

Colts-Raiders is a matchup that has major playoff implications not just for the two teams involved, but for other franchises battling for AFC postseason berths. Wentz’s absence could have a major impact on the outcome of the contest.

The reaction to the news from around the NFL includes some speculation about the Colts potentially trying to lure Philip Rivers, their 2020 starter, out of retirement to bail them out.

Colts need to call Philip Rivers. Have heard it's being discussed. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 28, 2021

How much does a two-week Philip Rivers rental cost? https://t.co/Lq7tFHwdHj — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 28, 2021

#Colts offensive line clears protocols this week with updated rules while Philip Rivers comes in and clinches a playoff spot? Can’t write a better episode of Hard Knocks. https://t.co/5qemAZL5Xg — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) December 28, 2021

NFL should pass rule that Colts don’t have to announce roster moves this week. Before the first snap, a starting QB can run out of the tunnel and reveal himself. Philip Rivers? Andrew Luck? Or just play this on the Jumbotron. Would be the most exciting moment of the season. pic.twitter.com/uVUoEzDAHV — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) December 28, 2021

Rookie QB Sam Ehlinger is the #Colts backup and he is now in line to start Sunday vs. the #Raiders. Indy is 9-6 on the season, Raiders are 8-7. A massive game coming up and Colts now dealing with a massive loss. https://t.co/nAOWyG80hF — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 28, 2021

The #Patriots need a win and a Colts or Titans victory to clinch a playoff berth Sunday. Without Wentz, Indy’s win probability against the Raiders just fell. https://t.co/nI0yEMDl5d — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 28, 2021

Unvaccinated Wentz going on COVID list today isn't good news for Dolphins if they lose to Titans, because a Colts win over Vegas on Sunday is important to Miami's one-more-loss scenario of making playoffs, a multi-step process we explained in a piece earlier today. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 28, 2021

It would be something if Indianapolis can get Rivers to play on short notice. But as we saw with the Saints’ unsuccessful bid to bring Drew Brees back this weekend, it is highly unlikely.

Expect the Colts to have to rely on Ehlinger–and really, on their offensive line and star running back Jonathan Taylor–as they try to take another step toward the playoffs this week.