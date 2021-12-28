The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Big Colts News

Carson Wentz throwing at training camp.WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 28: Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts rolls out to throw a pass during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on July 28, 2021 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are going to be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz for this weekend’s pivotal game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wentz has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and because he is unvaccinated, will be unable to play this Sunday. Backup Sam Ehlinger is in line to start for Indianapolis, which has won six of its last seven games and is 9-6 on the season.

Colts-Raiders is a matchup that has major playoff implications not just for the two teams involved, but for other franchises battling for AFC postseason berths. Wentz’s absence could have a major impact on the outcome of the contest.

The reaction to the news from around the NFL includes some speculation about the Colts potentially trying to lure Philip Rivers, their 2020 starter, out of retirement to bail them out.

It would be something if Indianapolis can get Rivers to play on short notice. But as we saw with the Saints’ unsuccessful bid to bring Drew Brees back this weekend, it is highly unlikely.

Expect the Colts to have to rely on Ehlinger–and really, on their offensive line and star running back Jonathan Taylor–as they try to take another step toward the playoffs this week.

