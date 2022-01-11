NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Carson Wentz News

The Indianapolis Colts went all in on Carson Wentz last offseason, trading away a 2022 conditional second-round pick that’ll now become a first-pound pick. That being said, he’s not guaranteed the starting job next season.

When asked if Wentz would be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022, Colts head coach Frank Reich danced around the question.

“We loved the team we had this year, we knew everyone we brought in this year, we expected to play winning football,” Reich said, via IndyStar. “Next year’s roster will be next year’s roster. I don’t want to open it up about one player and then start talking about all of them.”

This doesn’t necessarily mean Reich is out on Wentz, but the fact that he won’t commit to him from now is quite interesting.

Some NFL fans can’t help but laugh at these comments from Reich. They believe the Colts may have just wasted a premier draft pick on Wentz.

Lmaooooo here we go https://t.co/txXOxdcZon — KS Ganjala 🇭🇳🇸🇻🦅 (@ayalak190) January 11, 2022

Howie Roseman is the fleece god https://t.co/f7TJIZjNrQ — Ru (@DumbPhillyJawn) January 11, 2022

Wentz finished the 2021 season with 3,563 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Those numbers aren’t bad at all, but he struggled mightily in a must-win game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This past Sunday, Wentz completed just 58.6 percent of his passes for 185 yards. The Colts needed more from their quarterback in Week 18.

Do you think Wentz will be the Colts’ starting quarterback in 2022?