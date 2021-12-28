NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Philip Rivers News

Philip Rivers could be making a return to the NFL in the coming days.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for this Sunday’s contest against the Raiders.

Wentz is unvaccinated which means he has to be out for 10 days. The earliest he will be able to come back will be Jan. 7.

Rivers played with the Colts last season so he has a lot of familiarity with the team and head coach Frank Reich. Zak Keefer of The Athletic has even heard that the Colts are considering calling Rivers.

Colts need to call Philip Rivers. Have heard it's being discussed. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 28, 2021

If the Colts aren’t able to strike a deal with Rivers, that would mean Sam Ehlinger would get the starting reps.

The NFL world had some great reactions to this latest news on Rivers.

📞 ‘Hello… is that Philip Rivers?’ https://t.co/BWtselRTpz — Connor Armstrong (@ConnorArmstrong) December 28, 2021

Philip Rivers when he hears that a #Raiders opponent needs a QB to help keep them out of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/ezhniexAqB — Hook Jr. (@DominionRaider) December 28, 2021

Philip Rivers comes back to the Colts for one game to knock the Raiders out of the playoffs. Storyline stuff right there and I need it to happen. — Adrian ⚡️ Trey Pipkins #1 fan (@BoltedinAZ) December 28, 2021

Philip Rivers on Line 1? #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) December 28, 2021

A 40-year old Philip Rivers with a backup offensive line after not playing in nearly a year? 😬 https://t.co/pAkQn9RgEY — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) December 28, 2021

If Philip Rivers comes back and delivers us to the playoffs and then retires again just give him the golden jacket already he deserves it — Sad Colts fan (@kidfromindy) December 28, 2021

If Philip Rivers ends up coming back that’s going to be an all-time Hard Knocks episode — Michael Terrazas (@UnderDogSports4) December 28, 2021

Please please please get Philip Rivers in here — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) December 28, 2021

The Colts are currently 9-6 and have one of the AFC’s wild card spots for the playoffs.

Kickoff against the Raiders will be at 1 p.m. ET.