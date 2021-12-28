The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Philip Rivers News

Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo BillsORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the first half of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Philip Rivers could be making a return to the NFL in the coming days.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be out for this Sunday’s contest against the Raiders.

Wentz is unvaccinated which means he has to be out for 10 days. The earliest he will be able to come back will be Jan. 7.

Rivers played with the Colts last season so he has a lot of familiarity with the team and head coach Frank Reich.  Zak Keefer of The Athletic has even heard that the Colts are considering calling Rivers.

If the Colts aren’t able to strike a deal with Rivers, that would mean Sam Ehlinger would get the starting reps.

The NFL world had some great reactions to this latest news on Rivers.

The Colts are currently 9-6 and have one of the AFC’s wild card spots for the playoffs.

Kickoff against the Raiders will be at 1 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.