NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jonathan Taylor Update

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Jonathan Taylor's 2022 season is over. On Tuesday, the Colts placed the All-Pro running back on injured reserve.

Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's loss to the Vikings. He only played two snaps before going down with the injury.

This has been a frustrating season for Taylor, who had over 1,800 rushing yards in 2021. He'll finish this year with 861 rushing yards and 143 receiving yards.

Since the Colts' chances of making a playoff run are nonexistent, their fans are glad Taylor will be held out until next season.

"Best move we’ve made all year," a Colts fan tweeted.

"No point for him to play anymore this so this is a good call," one fan said.

Of course, fantasy football owners are upset over this news.

"This sums up my fantasy season," one user commented.

Some fantasy football owners may shy away from taking Taylor in next year's draft because of the way this season played out.

Taylor is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for offseason training.