NFL Analyst Names The Worst Play Of The Last Decade

The last decade of the NFL produced some incredible plays. It also produced a few that were laughably bad.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon has produced his list of the worst plays of the decade. Somewhat surprisingly, “The Butt Fumble” is not No. 1–it actually ranks fourth.

The ‘top’ play on Gagnon’s ballot is the infamous fake punt the Indianapolis Colts tried to run against the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football in 2015. You may remember this one, but if not, here’s a reminder.

This game–which occurred on Oct. 18, 2015–was hyped up because just nine months earlier, these teams met in the AFC Championship Game, which led to “DeflateGate.” At the time of this blunder, the Colts trailed New England 27-21 late in the third quarter, so this was very much a competitive contest.

Facing 4th-and-3 at their own 37, the Colts called a “swinging gate” shift out of punt formation. The Patriots weren’t fooled however, leading to, well, this.

In case it wasn’t blatantly obvious from watching the video, the ball never should have been snapped in the first place. Once it was clear the Patriots had the trickery sniffed out, Indianapolis should have called timeout.

For another perspective on this disaster, here’s former Colts punter Pat McAfee discussing what went down.

We’ve seen fakes go horribly wrong in football all the time, but this was a special occurrence.

It would be crazy if we saw something like this happen again, only because there’s no way a professional football team should have done this in the first place.