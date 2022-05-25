Nick Foles Uses 1 Word To Describe Playing For Frank Reich

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 25: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (9) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts OTA offseason workouts on May 25, 2022 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts officially signed veteran quarterback Nick Foles to their roster.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Foles made it abundantly clear that he's thrilled to be back on the same team as Frank Reich. Their first stint together was in Philadelphia.

Foles told reporters that learning from Reich again is a "special" feeling.

"Frank's been a great mentor to me since I was with him in Philadelphia," Foles said. "We've stayed in touch every single year a great bit. To him as my head coach is special."

The Colts already have a proven quarterback as their starter in Matt Ryan. Foles, however, should give Reich's squad some much-needed depth at the position.

Foles only started one game for the Chicago Bears in 2021, throwing for 250 yards and a touchdown pass in a road victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The expectation is that Foles will be the primary backup for Indianapolis this fall. Additionally, he could be a mentor to young quarterbacks like Jack Coan and Sam Ehlinger.

If Foles has to start at any point this season for the Colts, Reich should know how to get the best out of him.