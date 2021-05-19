Parris Campbell Explains Why He Changed His Jersey Number

Earlier this offseason, the NFL loosened its restrictions on which jersey numbers can be worn by certain position groups. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell has decided to take advantage of new rules.

Two weeks ago, Campbell announced that he’s going from No. 15 to No. 1 for the 2021 season. He shared a picture of his new number on Instagram with the caption “Toughest battles, toughest soldiers.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Campbell spoke with the media about the number change and why he felt now was the time to do it.

“I definitely needed something new,” Campbell told reporters. “I’m excited for a fresh start. No. 1 looks fast on the field. Hopefully I can make it look a little faster.”

Campbell can certainly use a fresh start, especially after missing the majority of the 2020 season with a PCL injury.

When healthy, Campbell can be a real difference-maker for the Colts. Unfortunately, the Ohio State product has not been able to stay on the field.

Campbell has appeared in only nine games since he was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In those nine games, he has hauled in 24 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown.

If the Colts have a healthy Campbell on their roster this season, Frank Reich could really open up his passing game.

We’ll find out this fall if the new number is a lucky charm for Campbell.