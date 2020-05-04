What does Peyton Manning’s future hold? The Hall of Fame quarterback isn’t quite sure what’s to come in his next chapter of life. But he surely hasn’t ruled out some sort of management role in the NFL.

The legendary NFL quarterback has made it clear he doesn’t want to be involved in coaching in any capacity. Broadcasting could be an option as Manning’s received plenty of offers from big-time networks. But he has yet to sign a deal in the broadcasting world.

Manning just seems to be enjoying retirement at the moment. But it’s only a matter of time before the former Colts and Broncos quarterback grows tired of watching the game he loves from his couch.

A front-office role could be in Manning’s future. Reports recently surfaced indicating the 44-year-old had received a job offer to join an NFL organization in a management role, possibly the Browns. Manning has since denied the rumors, but also admitted there have been discussions regarding a potential management position in the NFL.

“I have had conversations with different people,” Manning told Bleacher Report. “But I have never had a formal contract offer, nothing in writing. I have had football conversations that I think, you know, they are probably gauging my interest, and I am asking them questions about what their direction is.”

Manning’s definitely keeping his next potential chapter of his life private for the time being.

An NFL front-office position could be in his future.

Or perhaps Manning will accept a broadcasting deal. Either position would keep the NFL legend as close to the game as retirees can get.