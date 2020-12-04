Peyton Manning Net Worth: How Much The Former NFL QB Made

When you’re the best at the most important position in American sports for as long as Peyton Manning was, it’s easy to put together a sizable fortune. So it should come as no surprise that Peyton Manning has a net worth that ranks him among the wealthiest ex-athletes in America.

From his rookie season in 1998 all the way to his final season in 2015, Peyton was among the best quarterbacks in NFL history. He’s parlayed his success on the field into successful business ventures and big endorsements off the field.

As a result, even though Peyton Manning has been out of football for five years, he’s going to continue making the big bucks for what could be many years to come.

How did Peyton Manning become one of the all-time greats?

Success in the NFL seemed almost predestined for Peyton from birth. His father, Archie Manning, was a Pro Bowl QB and the success his brothers had on the football field showed that great football runs in the family.

Peyton attended the University of Tennessee, where he led the Vols to three top ten finishes under head coach Phillip Fulmer. At the 1998 NFL Draft, he was taken No. 1 overall by the Indianapolis Colts, and immediately justified the selection with a historic rookie season and 13 more incredible seasons.

In 13 years with the Colts, Manning went 186-79 with 11 Pro Bowls, four MVP awards, two AFC Championships and a Super Bowl. He left Indianapolis after a major neck surgery that cost him the 2011 season, and signed with the Denver Broncos in 2012.

In Denver, Manning picked up right where he left off. Over four years he made three more Pro Bowls, won his fifth MVP award, made it to two Super Bowls and won a second one in the final game of his NFL career.

The accolades that Manning picked up and the records that he set would take pages upon pages to list off entirely. But suffice it to say, Manning ranks among the all-time greats in every major category in both the regular and postseason.

What was Peyton Manning’s salary at his peak?

As one of the NFL’s top players, Peyton naturally commanded one of its highest salaries. After playing out a six-year, $46.3 million contract as a rookie in 1998, the Colts gave him more than double that amount in 2004.

Peyton signed a seven-year, $98 million contract in 2004, and he rewarded the Colts with some of the best football of his career. Two MVPs, seven playoff trips, seven Pro Bowls and the first Colts Super Bowl since 1970 – and Manning never missed a game.

He then signed a five-year, $90 million contract in 2011 that should have kept him with the Colts for the rest of his career. But a major neck injury, followed by the Colts drafting Andrew Luck No. 1 overall the following season, led to Manning’s release.

Peyton wasn’t unemployed long though. The Denver Broncos graciously gave him a five-year, $96 million contract in 2012, and then a two-year, $34 million extension in 2015 – what would ultimately be his last year.

In almost every case, Manning gave the team paying him their money’s worth and then some. He made off with over $247 million from NFL earnings alone, around $13.7 million a year.

Peyton Manning net worth: How much has he made?

Manning earned over $247 million from the NFL but has some very lucrative endorsement deals right now. He’s got deals with Sony, ESPN, Spring, DirecTV, Master Card, Reebok and Gatorade, and also owns a whopping 21 Papa John’s pizza franchises in the state of Colorado.

On a yearly basis, he is believed to be making over $25 million just on his endorsement deals.

Outside of business ventures, Manning sometimes shares his football knowledge in a variety of programs for the NFL.

Today, his estimated net worth is $250 million per Celebrity Net Worth, but that number is likely to increase rapidly.

How did Peyton Manning fare against his brother Eli?

The two Manning brothers squared off three times – twice when Peyton was with the Colts and once with the Broncos. But no matter the team, the outcome was the same: Peyton beating Eli.

Their first meeting in 2006 was the closest, with Peyton edging out Eli’s New York Giants in a 26-21 win en route to winning Super Bowl XLI.

The second meeting in 2010 was a blowout win for the Colts, who won 38-14 after storming out to a 24-0 lead. That game was Peyton’s best performance against his brother as he completed 77-percent of his passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns.

The third and final meeting was in 2013, a 41-23 win for Peyton’s Broncos aided in no small part by a dreadful four interception performance from Eli.

Peyton and Eli have both since retired as two-time Super Bowl champions, and will both have busts in Canton. But there’s no doubt who was better when they played each other.

Did Peyton ever square off against Aaron Rodgers?

Manning actually squared off with the Packers star twice – once with the Colts in 2008, and another with the Broncos in 2015. Unfortunately, neither of those games were the high-octane shootouts you might expect from the two gunslingers.

Manning had three interceptions and no touchdowns against Rodgers’ Packers, losing in 2008 before evening up the series in 2015. Rodgers didn’t fare much better against Manning’s teams though, throwing just one touchdown and 263 passing yards combined in their two meetings.

They never met in the Super Bowl.

What does Peyton Manning think about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes?

Manning retired two years before Mahomes entered the league, so the playing careers of the two never overlapped. But he has had nothing but high praise for the NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion.

In a 2019 interview, Manning admitted to being in awe of the things Mahomes was doing. He credited some of Mahomes’ success to great coaching, but admired him for how well he improvises plays.

Via Arrowhead Addict:

Some of the throws he’s making… I just don’t think anybody’s seen before. Whether it’s the kind of no-look throws… some of the ability to sprint left, throw back right, he’s got a little (John) Elway in him. Elway was kind of famous for that. I mean, the Broncos actually started designing plays to sprint left and throw back right. Mahomes is still improvising. But what I like about him is that he’s taking coaching. Andy Reid is going to coach the stew out of him. I like that for him and his future…

That’s high praise coming from one of the all-time greats comparing Mahomes to another of the all-time greats.

Peyton Manning is poised to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. It will cap off one of the greatest careers in NFL history.

While there are QBs who have either won more Super Bowls than Manning (cough Tom Brady cough), thrown for more yards and touchdowns or may go on to win more MVPs than he did, there will only be one Peyton Manning.