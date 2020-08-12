Peyton Manning Reacts To Death Of Longtime Colts Coach

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning has reacted to the death of a longtime assistant coach.

Howard Mudd, a longtime offensive line coach for the Colts, has died. His family announced the tragic news on Wednesday. Mudd, 78, was involved in a serious motorcycle accident in late July.

“Right after the accident he fought so hard against all odds to communicate to us that he loves us and that he knows we love him,” Mudd’s family’s told Fox59 in Indianapolis. “[Tuesday], it became clear that he was ready and that we needed to surround him with love and fight for his right to comfort and peace. [Wednesday] morning he was surrounded in the room by his sons [Darren and Adam] who held his arms and prayed over him as he passed away.”

Tributes for Mudd have been rolling on on social media. Manning joined the group of people paying respect to the longtime coach.

Manning said he believes that Mudd is the greatest offensive line coach in NFL history.

Colts owner Jim Irsay also paid tribute to Mudd.

“Howard was a GREAT player during a shortened career and then became one of the game’s all-time greatest offensive line coaches. He contributed to many different teams over 47 years in our league—but he will always be a Colt,” he wrote.

Mudd was a great player, making the NFL’s 1960s All-Decade team, before going into coaching. He’s regarded as one of the top assistant coaches in league history. Mudd was the Colts’ offensive line coach from 1998-2009.

Our thoughts continue to be with his family and friends.