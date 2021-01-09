Philip Rivers Addresses His NFL Future After Playoff Loss To Bills

Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers saw another season come to an end after his Indianapolis Colts fell to the Buffalo Bills.

The No. 7 seeded Colts put up quite the fight in the Wild Card game on Sunday. Indianapolis jumped out to an early first-half lead, before Josh Allen led the Bills down the field for a touchdown at the end of the second quarter. Buffalo went up by seven points with a field goal in the third and looked to be in firm command of the game.

But Rivers and the Colts fought back in the fourth quarter. Indianapolis scored two touchdowns in the final frame, but couldn’t connect on a game-ending Hail Mary from their veteran quarterback. Buffalo locked up the 27-24 win and advanced to the Divisional Round. Rivers ended the game 27-for-46 for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game, reporters questioned the 39-year-old quarterback about his plan for the future. Rivers’ one-year contract with the Colts comes to a close with the conclusion of the season and many wonder if the aging veteran has anything left in the tank.

Rivers didn’t sugarcoat his desire to stay in Indianapolis with his answer.

“If it’s God’s will that I’m in Indy with the Colts next year, then I’ll be here,” Rivers said per The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “If not, I’ll be on the sideline with a ballcap on my head, coaching football.”

Philip Rivers on his future: "If it's God's will that I'm in Indy with the Colts next year, then I'll be here. If not, I'll be on the sideline with a ballcap on my head, coaching football." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 9, 2021

Rivers expressed his interest to keep playing in the NFL earlier this week, but it’s certainly possible that Sunday’s loss could change his mind. Of course, it’s a two-way street as the Colts will have to want him back with the team for 2021. Indianapolis stashed Jacoby Brissett on the bench for most of this year or could go after a quarterback in this year’s draft.

As Rivers mentioned, he could ride off into the sunset and continue his budding coaching career in Alabama. The 39-year-old already has a guaranteed job at St. Michael Catholic High School (Ala.), following his retirement.

After a solid year, Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts will head to the negotiating table this offseason. From there, the two parties will determine if one of the best quarterbacks to play the game will continue his illustrious career.