Philip Rivers Already Has Post-Retirement Job Lined Up

It’s become a fairly new trend for NFL quarterbacks line up some kind of post-retirement job even while they’re still playing. The latest star quarterback to join this new trend is Indianapolis Colts QB Philip Rivers.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has been named the future head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in his native Alabama. Rivers, who left the Los Angeles Chargers after 16 seasons with the franchise, is entering his first year in Indianapolis. He’ll turn 39 at the end of the year.

In a press conference with St. Michael this morning, Rivers confirmed his appointment. He was excited for being able to live his second childhood dream of coaching high school football like his father did.

“It’s a special day for me and my family really,” Rivers said, per AL.com. “I will probably get a little emotional. I had two childhood dreams. One was to play in the NFL, and I’m now going into my 17th season. The other was to be a high school football coach as my dad was. How blessed am I to be able to live both of those out!”

BREAKING: Indianapolis Colts QB Philip Rivers named coach in waiting at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala. #alpreps #Colts @AdamSchefter https://t.co/mGpoDB9h6C — Ben Thomas (@BenThomasPreps) May 8, 2020

Rivers is set to play the 2020 season on a one-year, $25 million contract with the Colts. His plans for 2021 and beyond have remained a mystery up to this point.

But if Rivers already has a cozy coaching job lined up close to home, it would seem that he’ll be calling it quits soon.

Meanwhile, St. Michael will go into 2020 with athletic director Paul Knapstein serving as interim head coach. Knapstein will maintain that role until Rivers’ career ends.

Do you think Philip Rivers will find success in his post-retirement job?

