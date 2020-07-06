Philip Rivers Has 1 Big Question About The NFL Season

Philip Rivers has plenty of work to do this off-season ahead of the 2020 season. But first, he has one major question for the NFL.

Rivers’ career with the Chargers has come to an end this off-season. The veteran quarterback signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts. The deal is worth upwards of $25-million.

The one-year deal has plenty of implications, the biggest being Philip Rivers has one year to prove his worth to the organization. If he fails to impress, his NFL playing days could soon be over. But the veteran quarterback isn’t so much as worried about his football career as he is the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL is planning on moving forward with the 2020 season as currently scheduled. The league sent teams COVID-19 protocols last week to try and ensure the health and safety of the players – one of the protocols calls for quarantining players following positive coronavirus tests. Philip Rivers is concerned about the new rule.

“If a player tests positive for COVID-19 during Super Bowl week but is asymptomatic, would he have no choice but to sit,” Rivers reportedly asked during the NFLPA call on Monday.

The answer was clearly “yes.” But that same player who tests positive would be tested several more times that week. If the player tests negative two times 24 hours apart, “he would be cleared.”

#Colts QB Philip Rivers raised a big question on NFLPA call Friday: If a player tests positive for COVID-19 during Super Bowl week but is asymptomatic, would he have no choice but to sit? Answer was yes — but if he later has two negative tests 24 hrs apart, he could be cleared. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 6, 2020

Many NFL players likely share similar concerns. So it’s good the NFL is giving players the answers they need before the season actually begins.