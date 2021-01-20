Philip Rivers Has Already Decided On His Next Job

The NFL said goodbye to a legendary quarterback on Wednesday, as Philip Rivers announced that he will officially retire.

Rivers announced his decision in an exclusive interview with Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. The 39-year-old quarterback had a productive season with the Indianapolis Colts, but he stated that it was “just time” to walk away from the NFL.

Now that his playing career is over, Rivers will start preparing for the next chapter of his life. For those wondering what he’ll do next, the Pro Bowl quarterback already has a new job lined up.

Rivers told Acee that he’ll become the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School’s football team. He actually signed a deal with the school last spring, but they had to wait for him to hang up his cleats.

“What has helped me come to this (decision) is the growing desire to coach high school football,” Rivers said. “That’s what I’ve always wanted to do. It’s been growing. I can’t wait.”

Former #Colts QB Philip Rivers will now become the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama, a job that’s been waiting for him. "This is the first year I felt like the ending was real” he told @sdutKevinAcee. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2021

When talking about this opportunity last year, Rivers called it his “second childhood dream.”

“It’s a special day for me and my family really. I will probably get a little emotional. I had two childhood dreams. One was to play in the NFL, and I’m now going into my 17th season. The other was to be a high school football coach as my dad was. How blessed am I to be able to live both of those out!”

Maybe one day we’ll see Rivers coaching an NFL team.