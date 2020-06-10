Philip Rivers Has Strong Response To Fans Who Think He’s Done

The Indianapolis Colts are paying Philip Rivers $25 million for one season because they believe the 38-year-old is good enough to get them over the top.

Does over the top mean a Super Bowl? Maybe not, but if Chris Ballard and Frank Reich didn’t think signing Rivers would at least make the Colts a bona fide AFC contender, they wouldn’t have done it.

Still, there are plenty who have second-guessed Indianapolis’ decision. After all, the Chargers allowed Rivers to walk after 16 seasons, and he appeared to show signs of physical decline last year, even if his numbers (4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns) didn’t quite plummet.

Of course, Rivers still has confidence in his abilities. He made that clear when speaking with reporters this afternoon.

Rivers offered to “turn on the tape” and said that while he made his share of bad throws last season, he also made some that “probably were as good as any I’ve made in my career.”

Rivers on the chatter last season that he couldn't play anymore: "Couldn’t play anymore? Shoot, let’s turn on the tape. I definitely had some throws I want back, and I’ll own every 1 of those, but I had some throws that probably were as good as any I’ve made in my career." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) June 10, 2020

Without grinding through all 16 games of the 2019 season, we’ll say this self-assessment from Rivers probably has some accuracy to it. In 2019, there’s no doubt he still flashed the skills that made him one of the NFL’s best for a long time.

However, the issue isn’t that Rivers can’t do those things anymore; it’s can he do them enough to still be a high-level quarterback in the league.

That’s what we’ll find out in just a few months.