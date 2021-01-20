JJ Watt Tells Hilarious Story Of Facing Off Against Philip Rivers

After 17 years, Philip Rivers has called it a career. Tributes to the former San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback are rolling in, with Houston Texans star defensive end JJ Watt sharing a pretty awesome story from one of their matchups.

While Rivers never ascended to a Peyton Manning level of notoriety for his incredible knowledge at the line, it doesn’t sound like he was too far off. Watt revealed that on one play, he was able to tell a Texans defender that he lined up incorrectly based on the blitz look. So he let him know.

“’ll never forget lining up for a play and Phil pointing to one of our linebackers and telling him he was lined up wrong based off the blitz we were about to run and being 100% correct about it haha,” Watt tweeted. “One of the smartest I’ve ever played against and a hell of a competitor.”

Rivers never managed to win a Super Bowl, and his accomplishments get a bit lost in the sea of incredible quarterbacks who he shared an era with: Manning, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, etc. Still, he should be proud of what he accomplished.

I’ll never forget lining up for a play and Phil pointing to one of our linebackers and telling him he was lined up wrong based off the blitz we were about to run and being 100% correct about it haha. One of the smartest I’ve ever played against and a hell of a competitor. https://t.co/1AZxyvDafu — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 20, 2021

Rivers departs the league with a record of 134-106 between his stints in San Diego/Los Angeles and Indianapolis. He threw for 63,440 career yards, good for fifth all-time, behind Brees, Brady, Manning, and Brett Favre, and just ahead of Dan Marino.

His 421 career touchdowns is also ranked fifth in NFL history, behind those same four legends, and one ahead of Marino.

Philip Rivers will be a very interesting Hall of Fame case. He also leaves the Colts with a hole at quarterback, ahead of a QB, heading draft where a lot of teams seem inclined to try and find their next franchise leader. With a roster built to win now, that will be a fascinating decision for the franchise.

[JJ Watt]