Philip Rivers Shares Honest Admission Before Week 17 Game

Philip Rivers could be nearing the 18th hole for his NFL career, as the 39-year-old is clearly not what he once was at quarterback. With the final game of the regular season on the horizon, the eight-time Pro Bowler revealed his mindset for Week 17.

Rivers signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts last offseason, leading many to believe that he’s going to retire after this season is over.

While a final decision hasn’t been made yet, Rivers did admit that Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the final one of his prolific career. He was as honest as could be when talking to reporters about that possibility on Wednesday.

“It did cross my mind,” Rivers said. “If things don’t go the way you want this weekend, it could be… I guess it’s healthy to have that thought because we’re not guaranteed anything going forward.”

It sounds crazy, but the Colts could finish with an 11-5 record and miss the playoffs this season. They’d be the third team in the NFL to suffer that unfortunate fate.

The Colts have to take care of business against the Jaguars this Sunday in order to reach 11 wins. As for their playoff hopes, they’ll need either the Browns, Dolphins or Ravens to lose their Week 17 matchup.

Baltimore will take on Cincinnati, Miami will meet Buffalo in an AFC East showdown, and Cleveland will host Pittsburgh in its final regular season game.

If things go the Colts’ way, Rivers won’t have to worry about his retirement decision just yet.