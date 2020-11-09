Philip Rivers Sums Up His Embarrassing Tackle Attempt

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers was the subject of ridicule Sunday for his painfully awkward tackling attempt against the Baltimore Ravens.

It turns out, Rivers even had to laugh at himself for how bad he looked trying to take down Baltimore defensive back Chuck Clark, who wound up returning a Jonathan Taylor fumble for a touchdown on the play.

Rivers tried to cut Clark off, but wound up tripping and falling on his back as he flailed helplessly. Clark’s 65-yard fumble return tied the score at 7. Baltimore wound up winning 24-10.

“We had a couple of laughs. It’s funny but it’s not funny, because I’m still aggravated,” Rivers admitted Monday, via ESPN’s Mike Wells. “The lack of athleticism on that play.”

As much as Rivers might be embarrassed about tripping and falling over himself, he is probably more angry about how he played in the pocket on Sunday.

The 38-year-old veteran completed just 25-of-43 passes for 227 yards and an interception. Rivers has thrown 10 touchdowns and seven picks through eight games this season.

Indianapolis fell to 5-3 overall with the loss to Baltimore.