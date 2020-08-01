Photo Shows Philip Rivers In Colts Uniform For First Time

The NFL will look plenty different this upcoming season after a wild off-season full of surprising signings.

Philip Rivers spent the last 16 seasons with the Chargers’ organization. It’s tough to imagine the 38-year-old in anything other than a Chargers uniform. But NFL fans will have to get used to it.

Rivers signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts this off-season. The deal is worth $25-million, providing plenty of incentive for the veteran quarterback to perform at a high level.

With less than two months to go until the start of the 2020 season, the Colts gave fans a tease of their new veteran quarterback. Indianapolis posted the first photos of Rivers in a Colts uniform on Saturday afternoon. Take a look below.

The AFC South is one of the more intriguing divisions in the NFL this season. Tennessee is the favorite to win the division. The Titans were 2019’s surprise team after making a shocking playoff run. Tennessee took down both the Patriots and Ravens before falling to Kansas City.

Indianapolis and Houston will be Tennessee’s biggest contenders in the AFC South. The Colts could be well-suited for a playoff run if Philip Rivers can remain healthy and keep his turnovers down in 2020. Rivers threw 20 picks last year.

Rivers and the Colts open their 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.