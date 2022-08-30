Pro Bowl Running Back Cut In Surprise Move Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN December 31: Indianapolis Colts Mascot Blue runs onto the field at the start of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on December 31, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis IN. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 22-13. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are parting ways with a former Pro Bowl running back. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the team is releasing Phillip Lindsay.

Lindsay signed a one-year deal with the Colts back in May. The hope was that he'd revitalize his career in Indianapolis.

In three preseason games for the Colts, Lindsay had 16 carries for 55 yards. Apparently, that wasn't enough to warrant a spot on the 53-man roster.

Lindsay spent the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans. He finished the year with 249 rushing yards, 45 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

Earlier in Lindsay's career, he showed a lot of potential. He had at least 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Perhaps we'll see Lindsay revert to his 2018 form later this year.

As for the Colts, their backfield will be led by Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.