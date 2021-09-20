Quenton Nelson Reacts To First Matchup Against Aaron Donald

Two of the NFL’s best linemen went head-to-head on Sunday as Los Angeles Rams all-world defensive tackle Aaron Donald battled Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. Donald’s Rams got the win, and drew the highest of praise from Nelson afterwards.

Speaking to the media after yesterday’s 27-24 loss, Nelson called it “an honor” to play against Donald. He dubbed the Rams defensive tackle as the best player in the NFL and said he had to be at his best on every play.

“It was an honor to play against the best player in the NFL,” Nelson said. “I knew on every play I had to be at my best to even win a rep.”

Aaron Donald had a strong game, making seven tackles, one tackle for loss and getting three QB hits in the win. He was held without a sack though.

But the rest of the Indianapolis Colts struggled to protect quarterback Carson Wentz. They gave up three sacks and saw him go down injured in the second half.

Jacob Eason had to finish the game, and couldn’t make any headway as the Rams held on to win, 27-24.

The first meeting between the All-Pro defensive tackle and the All-Pro offensive lineman was a firm W for Aaron Donald. Barring a postseason meetup or one of the two players leaving their respective teams, we won’t see them play again for another few years.

Will Quenton Nelson ever get a win over Aaron Donald?