Reggie Wayne Makes His Thoughts On Matt Ryan Very Clear

The Indianapolis Colts' quarterback room will be led by Matt Ryan this year, and wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne believes that's a good thing.

Speaking to the media this week, Wayne compared Ryan to Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Wayne knows a thing or two about Manning considering they were teammates for several years.

"It almost makes me want to throw up, he reminds me of Peyton so much," Wayne said, via Joel A. Erickson of IndyStar.

This quote from Wayne will certainly put a smile on every Colts fan's face.

On paper, the Colts have more than enough firepower to compete in the AFC South. They just need a clear answer at quarterback.

If Ryan ends up being the Colts' leader in the locker room, that could get them over the hump in the AFC South.

While Ryan is confident there's a lot of good football left in him, he knows he won't be asked to carry the load on offense.

"So, I feel like there's still a lot of football in front of me, and a lot of really good football in front of me," Ryan said, via NFL.com. "And I'm excited to be a part of a team where there's other guys to lean on, too. You can turn around and hand that thing off. [Jonathan Taylor] can go for big numbers for us. You got good wide receivers, good tight ends, great offensive line, really good defense."

Only time will tell if Ryan is the missing piece to the Colts' championship puzzle.