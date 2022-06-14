Reggie Wayne Excited About Coaching: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Reggie Wayne of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts legend Reggie Wayne is in his first season as wide receivers coach for his old team, and he seems to be enjoying himself.

Wayne shared video of himself at minicamp on Twitter Monday night, and by the looks of things, he is quite enthusiastic about his new job.

"I went from chill'n on the beach..... to trying to inspire and teach," Wayne wrote. "These guys bust their ass everyday. So I became their biggest cheerleader. Gotta have fun if I'm going to do it. Feel me!!! #StillLiving #Colts #Coach #CoachWayne."

That's a great way to approach work and life in general. Colts fans are understandably pumped about having No. 87 back in the fold, albeit in a new role.

Wayne played 14 seasons with Indianapolis after being selected in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He made six Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams and helped the Colts win Super Bowl XLI.

Wayne also was inducted into the franchise's Ring of Honor in 2018.