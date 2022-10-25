Reggie Wayne's Old Comment On Matt Ryan Goes Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Reggie Wayne of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne was excited about the team's acquisition of Matt Ryan during the 2022 offseason.

In fact, Wayne paid Ryan the ultimate compliment back in May when he compared him to franchise great Peyton Manning.

"It almost makes me want to throw up, he reminds me of Peyton so much," Wayne said at the time, via Joel A. Erickson of IndyStar.

Of course, following yesterday's news that Ryan has been benched for backup Sam Ehlinger, Wayne's five-month old comment is being cold take'd.

The Colts felt Ryan was the missing piece they've been lacking at the quarterback position since Andrew Luck retired in 2019, but that thinking has backfired.

In seven starts so far this year, Ryan has thrown nine touchdowns and nine interceptions while fumbling 11 times. With the Colts at 3-3-1, head coach Frank Reich felt the time was right to make the change.

Ehlinger will make his first career start against the Washington Commanders this Sunday.