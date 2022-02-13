Despite having a superb year with the Indianapolis Colts in his first season with the team, quarterback Carson Wentz might be one-and-done in Indy.

According to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, the Colts are leaning towards trading or releasing Wentz before March 19th. Wentz’s $15 million base salary will become fully guaranteed on that day.

Per PFF NFL insider Ari Meirov, Wentz’s future in Indianapolis looks “bleak.” And given how the 2021 season ended, it’s understandable.

The Colts invested a first-round pick into prying Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles and reuniting him with Frank Reich. The end result was a 9-8 season that saw them lose to the lowly Jaguars in Week 18, ending their playoff dreams.

Had the Colts won, they would have made the playoffs.

In 2020, Carson Wentz led the NFL in turnovers and times sacked during what would be his final year with the team that drafted him. The Eagles decided to clean house, getting rid of head coach Doug Pederson and starting fresh at quarterback.

The Colts were happy to trade a conditional first-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for Wentz. They were rewarded for their faith with 3,563 passing yards and 27 touchdowns as Wentz started all 17 games.

But it wasn’t enough for the Colts to get into the playoffs. The team must now believe that the price tag is too high.

If Carson Wentz gets cut or traded, where do you expect he ends up next?