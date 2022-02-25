The Spun

Report: Colts “Actively Looking” For New Quarterback

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz on the field.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back for a pass during the NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Indianapolis Colts on September 19, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts could have a new starting quarterback again next season.

Carson Wentz started this past season and wasn’t able to lead them to the playoffs. In fact, he was one of the reasons why they didn’t get in.

The Colts faced a win-and-in scenario against the Jaguars in Week 18 and Wentz struggled mightily in the loss. He finished with only 185 yards passing with one touchdown pass and two turnovers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday and confirmed that the Colts are actively looking for a new quarterback.

“I know they are actively looking for another QB because Chris Ballard is always trying to improve,” Rapoport said.

Wentz finished the season with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions off 3,563 yards through the air.

Indianapolis likely wants a better down-the-field passer to pair with its strong running game. Jonathan Taylor’s historic season was basically wasted after the Colts didn’t get into the dance.

Taylor finished with 1,811 rushing yards and found the endzone 18 times.

The quarterback carousel could get pretty wild this offseason, whether it’s via trade or free agency.

