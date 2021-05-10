Report: Here’s When Eric Fisher Could Be Ready To Play

Earlier today, the Indianapolis Colts agreed to a one-year contract with former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher, who is recovering from a torn Achilles.

Fisher, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, suffered the injury in the Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game win over the Buffalo Bills. He was unable to play in the Super Bowl, and the team released him in March after eight seasons.

Eventually, the Colts are hoping Fisher can protect quarterback Carson Wentz’s blindside, but they aren’t looking to rush him back. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Central Michigan product might not be available until October, and that’s fine with Indy.

“For a team that should have playoff aspirations, Fisher will be ready long before the stretch run,” Rapoport writes.

After missing two games as a rookie in 2013, Fisher played in all 80 contests over the next five seasons, starting 77. He made his first career Pro Bowl in 2018.

Injuries limited Fisher to eight games in 2019, but he did start all three of Kansas City’s postseason matchups as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV. Last year, Fisher started 15 games and earned his second Pro Bowl nod.

The Colts are now banking on the 30-year-old having something left in the tank, whenever he makes it back on the field.