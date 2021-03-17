We’re officially two hours into the start of the 2021 NFL league year and T.Y. Hilton (like many wide receivers) still does not have a team to call home this year.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, his former team, the Indianapolis Colts are still interested in bringing him back. But nothing is reportedly happening on that front right now.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard reportedly told Hilton that he would like a chance to match any offer he receives in free agency. It’s unknown if the Colts have even made Hilton an offer of their own yet.

As things stand right now, the Colts have over $38 million in cap space. That’s third in the NFL behind the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Suffice it to say, the Colts can match almost any offer Hilton gets.

The Colts would like to bring back T.Y Hilton but as of now nothing is done yet, per source. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 17, 2021

T.Y. Hilton had 56 receptions for 762 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. But injuries have become a problem lately. He’s missed nine games in the past three seasons because of them.

Hilton is coming off his ninth NFL season, all of which were with the Colts. He made the Pro Bowl four straight years from 2014 to 2017, leading the NFL in receiving yards in 2016.

But between his age and the recent injuries, it’s unlikely that he gets a deal on par with the five-year, $65 million extension he signed in 2015.

It will be very interesting to see who he ends up signing for though – whether that’s the Colts or another team.

Where will T.Y. Hilton be playing in 2021?