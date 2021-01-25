The Spun

Report: Matthew Stafford Is Giving 1 AFC Team A Hard Look

matthew stafford celebrates during a lions gameDETROIT, MI - AUGUST 19: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a second quarter touchdown during the preseason game against the New York Jets on August 19, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford will be playing for a new team in 2021. One team is starting to emerge as an obvious favorite.

Stafford met with the Lions’ front-office earlier this month to sort out his future. He ultimately came to the conclusion he needed to demand a trade. The Lions have obliged, and will now try and orchestrate a blockbuster trade for the veteran quarterback.

Stafford is obviously looking for a team which gives him the chance to make a Super Bowl run. The Indianapolis Colts offer a perfect fit, and Stafford has major interest.

Stafford is giving the Colts a “hard look” this off-season, per NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. He feels he can lead Indianapolis to a Super Bowl were he to land with the Colts.

This makes sense for all parties involved. The Colts have the assets to make a trade for Matthew Stafford work. And there’s no doubt Stafford would be thrilled to join such a stacked roster.

The Colts had a great season with veteran quarterback Philip Rivers at the helm. Rivers has since retired, and Indianapolis is desperate for a new quarterback. Stafford would be an upgrade over Rivers.

The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, will reportedly start fielding calls for Stafford as soon as this week. A move could be imminent, or the Lions could wait until it gets closer to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Whichever route the Lions choose, Stafford will be playing for a new team in the 2021 season. Will it be the Colts?


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.