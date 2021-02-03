Speculation Is Swirling About Andrew Luck’s Future In The NFL

Andrew Luck officially retired from the National Football League following the 2018 season and it doesn’t sound like the Indianapolis Colts quarterback plans on un-retiring.

However, there is some speculation swirling on social media about Luck’s future. An Indianapolis Colts fan claims to have some text messages that suggest Luck is going to un-retire.

Unsurprisingly, those rumors are reportedly false.

“Those screenshot ‘texts’ floating around about Andrew Luck are not real, per people in a direct position to know,” NFL insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted.

Those screenshot "texts" floating around about Andrew Luck are not real, per people in a direct position to know. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 3, 2021

Colts running back Nyheim Hines was asked by PFT Live if he could see Luck un-retiring and playing for Indianapolis again.

“Absolutely not,” Hines said. “I don’t see it at all.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay was asked about Luck’s future earlier in the month.

“He knows we would love to have him back,’’ Irsay said. “But only he can answer that question deep in his heart and his soul: ‘Hey, do I really want to come back and be a quarterback for the Colts again in the NFL?’ It’s easy for us. He knows how much we’d love to have him be our quarterback.

“I don’t really know if we’ll see that. I think he’s happy. He’s raising his daughter. He has a wonderful family. He’s a great Colt. He knows that he can come back anytime he wants, but at the same time, we respect he’s made that decision.’’