Steve Smith Has Brutally Honest Comment About Carson Wentz

Steve Smith holding his Ravens helmet.GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 26: Wide receiver Steve Smith #89 of the Baltimore Ravens walks on the field prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on October 26, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Nils Nilsen/Getty Images)

Former all-pro receiver Steve Smith isn’t a fan of Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

Smith went onto Friday’s edition of the Pat McAfee show and absolutely crushed Wentz for failing to get the Colts into the playoffs.

“The only thing that you guys experienced the last week of the season is what you were going to experience the next week in the playoffs,” Smith said. “Carson Wentz is exactly who I would love my daughter to date but playing football, nope.”

The Colts had a win-and-in scenario last Sunday against the Jaguars but couldn’t take advantage of it.

They started out slow and never rebounded after having multiple turnovers in the first half. Wentz finished with 185 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while also losing a fumble.

It was 23-3 going into the fourth quarter before the Colts eventually lost 26-11.

There will surely be a lot more questions about Wentz throughout the offseason after Indianapolis paid a hefty price to get him from Philadelphia.

Time will only tell if he gets to stick around for next season.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.