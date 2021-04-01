T.Y. Hilton Has Blunt Message For Everyone About Andrew Luck

This August represents the two-year anniversary of Andrew Luck‘s stunning retirement from the NFL. Now more than ever, fans of the former star quarterback are hoping he’ll return to the sport one day. Don’t expect that to happen, unless Luck gets bored.

During T.Y. Hilton‘s press conference this week, the veteran wideout spoke of Luck and how his retirement is going. Apparently, Luck is happier than ever, but he’s also still involved in some off-field football operations.

Luck helped Hilton with his decision to re-sign with the Indianapolis Colts this off-season. His connection to the organization is still strong, despite being removed from the NFL for almost two years now.

“Probably need to stop talking to him so much. He might make me retire. He’s making me kind of jealous,” Hilton said, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com.

It sounds like Andrew Luck is happier than ever. That means a return to the NFL is highly unlikely.

Any sort of return would be extremely difficult for Luck, who turns 32 later this year. Considering the former star retired because of injuries, returning years later and still having to deal with the grind of NFL play is a tall task for anyone of Luck’s age.

The Colts, meanwhile, are moving forward with Carson Wentz. They’re hoping he can revive his NFL career in Indianapolis after the North Dakota State alum hit a major slump in his last two years with the Philadelphia Eagles.