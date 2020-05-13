T.Y. Hilton Makes His Future NFL Plans Very Clear

On Wednesday morning, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton made his future plans abundantly clear.

He plans to play the rest of his career with the Colts. “I want to be a Colt for life, but it takes two sides to get it done,” the star wide receiver said via Colts beat reporter Zak Keefer.

Hilton is heading into the final year of a five-year, $65 million deal he signed before the 2016 season. Before he suits up for possibly the final time as a Colt, Hilton hinted at his retirement in the near future.

The wide receiver said however long his next deal is, that will be his last in the NFL. Whether it’s for two years or four, “that’ll be it for me,” Hilton said.

TY Hilton says whatever the length of his next deal — 2 years, 3 years, 4 years, whatever it is — then "that'll be it for me." He's entering his ninth year in Indy. "It's up to Mr. Irsay and Chris. I wanna be here." He said he and the team had begun negotiations before Covid. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 13, 2020

The Colts drafted Hilton in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft – the same draft they took former Stanford star quarterback Andrew Luck.

Hilton and Luck had an immediate chemistry. He racked up 50 receptions for 861 yards and seven touchdowns in their first season together.

Hilton’s best season came in 2017 when he racked up 91 receptions for 1,448 yards and six touchdowns. That season capped off four-straight with at least 1,000 receiving yards and five touchdowns for the former third-round pick.

If Hilton decides to hang up his cleats soon, he’ll leave the game as the most productive wide receiver taken in the 2012 draft class.