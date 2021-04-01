T.Y. Hilton Reacts To What He’s Seen From Carson Wentz

T.Y. Hilton is heading back to the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal and he has a new quarterback waiting for him in Carson Wentz. So what does the Pro Bowl wideout think of his new signal caller?

In a recent Zoom call, Hilton said that he’s been speaking to Wentz ever since he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles. Hilton believes that Wentz has “some Andrew Luck traits” and called him “a special talent.”

“We’ve been talking since we got him here…” Hilton said. “Told me ‘I want you to be here. I want throw passes to you’… He has some Andrew Luck traits. He can get out of the pocket and make plays… A special talent.”

That’s high praise coming from a receiver who’s worked with two stellar quarterbacks in Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers. Wentz is coming off his worst professional season, but Hilton clearly believes that he can reclaim some of his stardom.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up and drafted Wentz No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. He went 11-2 as a starter and made the Pro Bowl in 2017 en route to the team winning their first Super Bowl.

But Wentz rarely approached that same level in the three seasons that followed despite signing a massive contract extension. And after the nightmare that was the 2020 season, the Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts.

Carson Wentz has a lot of hard work ahead of him to prove his doubters wrong. But right now it looks like the people that matter – the Colts staff and players – believe he can.