T.Y. Hilton Reveals His Plan For His NFL Free Agency

After nine years with the Indianapolis Colts and four Pro Bowl selections, T.Y. Hilton is slated to become a free agent this week. But he’s making it clear that he’s open to a return to the Colts.

Speaking to NFL insider Josina Anderson, Hilton revealed that he spoke to Colts general manager Chris Ballard last week. During their conversation, Ballard requested that the Colts be given a chance to match any offer he receives on the open market.

“I spoke with Chris (Ballard) before I left town last Tuesday,” Hilton said. “He told me he would at least like a chance to match any potential offer I get on the market. I’m just gonna let other teams do their due diligence at this point.”

Given his solid production over the years, Hilton is could very well get one of the top contracts for a wide receiver. And with over $45 million in cap space per OverTheCap, they have the money to match it.

T.Y. Hilton was a third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Entering the league with Andrew Luck, he quickly became Luck’s top receiver.

In his first seven seasons, Hilton had five 1,000-yard seasons and led the league in receiving yards in 2016.

Over nine years with the Colts, Hilton has 608 receptions for 9,360 yards and 50 touchdowns. But there have been some injuries over the past three seasons. He’s missed nine games since 2018.

Will T.Y. Hilton re-sign with the Colts, or will he spend the next few years elsewhere?