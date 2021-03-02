T.Y. Hilton Sends Message Ahead Of Free Agency

T.Y. Hilton has yet to decide where he’ll be playing football during the 2021 season, but it appears a decision could soon be coming.

Hilton sent football fans an interesting message via Twitter on Monday. Some believe the message could hint at the fact the veteran wideout won’t be returning to Indianapolis, where he’s spent his entire NFL career.

“No matter where I go. No matter who I pick. The Ghost Is Ready To Work!! #FreeAgency,” Hilton tweeted on Monday.

No matter where I go. No matter who I pick. The Ghost Is Ready To Work!! #FreeAgency👻 pic.twitter.com/Wcgu7iRvRp — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) March 1, 2021

In addition to his latest tweet, Hilton reportedly also sent NFL insider Josina Anderson the following message: “It’s March 1st. Let’s Goooo.”

Text from TY Hilton: "It's March 1st. Let's Goooo." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 2, 2021

It’s unclear if his latest text means anything significant, but T.Y. Hilton’s definitely excited about something. Perhaps he’ll soon make his free agency decision. Will he return to play for the Colts?

Hilton has previously expressed he’d like to spend his entire career in Indianapolis, but it’ll come down to the numbers. The Colts probably don’t want to spend top money to keep Hilton in town. If the veteran wideout fields a better offer than the Colts are willing to give, his time with Indianapolis could soon come to a close.

Hilton is still playing at a high level, despite his age. The veteran wideout caught 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games last season.

Plenty of teams are interested in Hilton as his free agency rolls along. It looks like a winner could soon be chosen.