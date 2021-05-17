T.Y. Hilton Identifies What Jumps Out About Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason with the intention of solidifying the most important position on their roster long-term.

Since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement in 2019, the Colts have been searching for their next franchise QB. They hope they have finally found one in Wentz, despite the former No. 2 pick’s struggles at the end of his tenure in Philly.

Wentz has now gone through his first workout session with teammates during OTA. Longtime Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had the chance to catch passes from the six-year veteran, and offered up his assessment of Wentz in this afternoon’s session with reporters.

While it is way too early for Hilton to have a complete opinion on his new quarterback, he at least seems intrigued by Wentz’s arm strength.

“It’s exciting…It’ll take a little bit, but the one throwing session we had was pretty good.” TY Hilton getting acquainted with his new QB Carson Wentz. “He has a big arm. It’s going to be money.” // @WISH_TV #Colts pic.twitter.com/HiYDhIvel8 — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayWISH) May 17, 2021

Arm strength is one area that Wentz is more proficient than his predecessor, Philip Rivers.

Not surprisingly, Hilton hinted at a potential increase in downfield passing with Wentz at the helm.

One thing Colts are most excited about getting Carson Wentz at QB is the return of deep shots w/ TY Hilton. In his throwing sessions with Wentz so far, TY says Wentz's arm strength has jumped out. As for the deep shots: "We can't give away too much. But it's gonna be fun." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 17, 2021

In his five seasons in Philadelphia, the biggest question marks surrounding Wentz were his accuracy and health. If he can stay on the field and show enough precision as a passer, there’s a good chance he can revive his career in Indianapolis.

If not, the Colts will wind up regretting their decision to trade for the 28-year-old signal caller.