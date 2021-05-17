T.Y. Hilton Identifies What Jumps Out About Carson Wentz

The Spun

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 22: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Indianapolis Colts traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason with the intention of solidifying the most important position on their roster long-term.

Since Andrew Luck’s abrupt retirement in 2019, the Colts have been searching for their next franchise QB. They hope they have finally found one in Wentz, despite the former No. 2 pick’s struggles at the end of his tenure in Philly.

Wentz has now gone through his first workout session with teammates during OTA. Longtime Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had the chance to catch passes from the six-year veteran, and offered up his assessment of Wentz in this afternoon’s session with reporters.

While it is way too early for Hilton to have a complete opinion on his new quarterback, he at least seems intrigued by Wentz’s arm strength.

Arm strength is one area that Wentz is more proficient than his predecessor, Philip Rivers.

Not surprisingly, Hilton hinted at a potential increase in downfield passing with Wentz at the helm.

In his five seasons in Philadelphia, the biggest question marks surrounding Wentz were his accuracy and health. If he can stay on the field and show enough precision as a passer, there’s a good chance he can revive his career in Indianapolis.

If not, the Colts will wind up regretting their decision to trade for the 28-year-old signal caller.


