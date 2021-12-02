The 5 NFL Players With The Most Pro Bowl Votes

There’s about a month left before the NFL Pro Bowl rosters are announced but a few players are starting to separate themselves from the crowd.

On Thursday, the NFL released its list of the top 5 Pro Bowl vote getters so far. None of the names on the list should be a huge surprise, though their ranking on the list might be.

In first place is Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor with over 126,000 votes. Coming in second is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce with 121,000 votes followed by Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp with 120,000.

The top defender getting Pro Bowl votes is Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett (114,000 votes). Taking the top spot for a quarterback is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady with 111,000 votes.

Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp are on pace to make the first Pro Bowl appearances of their respective careers. Deservedly so as well.

Taylor is the NFL’s leading rusher with 1,205 yards and 14 touchdowns. Kupp is the NFL’s leading receiver with 92 receptions for 1,237 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Travis Kelce, Myles Garrett and especially Tom Brady have plenty of familiarity with the Pro Bowl. They’ve all made the Pro Bowl multiple times in their respective careers. Brady has been there 14 times.

Who else will we see make the Pro Bowl this year? Will there be any other first-timers making their debut in the game?