The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Colts Are Reportedly Signing A New Kicker

NFL: DEC 31 Texans at ColtsINDIANAPOLIS, IN December 31: Indianapolis Colts Mascot Blue runs onto the field at the start of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on December 31, 2017, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis IN. The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 22-13. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was visibly hurt on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Fast forward two days later, and the front office found a potential short-term replacement for Blankenship.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Colts are signing kicker Michael Badgley. If Blankenship can’t play this weekend, Badgley will get promoted from the practice squad to kick against the Houston Texans.

Badgley was one of four veteran kickers who worked out for the Colts this Wednesday. He managed to beat out Brett Maher, Aldrick Rosas and Riley Patterson for the job.

The Colts are hopeful that Badgley can return to his 2018 form. During that season, he made 15-of-16 field goal attempts and all but one extra point attempt. He seriously regressed in 2020, though, making just 72.7 percent of his field goal attempts.

Of course, Badgley’s status for Sunday strictly depends on whether or not Blankenship can play.

Blankenship missed two crucial field goal attempts on Monday night against the Ravens. He could’ve won the game for the Colts in the closing seconds of regulation if he just made his 47-yard try.

With the Colts currently sitting at 1-4 this season, it’s imperative they have some stability at kicker. They can’t afford another heartbreaking loss this year, especially if they want to compete for a division title.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.