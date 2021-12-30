The Colts Had A Big Return At Practice On Thursday

The Spun

A view of the Indianapolis Colts stadium from the end zone.INDIANAOPLIS, IN - DECEMBER 30: A general view from the end zone as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts could have a key member returning to their offense this Sunday. And no, we’re not talking about Carson Wentz.

Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell returned to practice this Thursday afternoon. Jim Irsay was first to announce that Campbell is back.

“Parris Campbell returned to practice today,” Irsay wrote on Twitter. “He’s out there right now.”

Campbell has been out since Week 6 because he underwent foot surgery. The Colts haven’t ruled him out for the year, though.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Colts head coach Frank Reich said that he’s evaluating Campbell’s progress.

“Parris [Campbell] is doing some field work. I had a chance to watch him a little bit the other day, and looked good,” Reich said, via Colts Wire. “We’ll continue to evaluate him this week and make a decision here before too long.”

Injuries have unfortunately plagued Campbell over the past few years. When healthy, he’s a dynamic pass catcher who can stretch the field.

In five games this season, Campbell has 10 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps he can give the Colts’ passing game a boost just in time for the playoffs.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.