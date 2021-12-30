The Colts Had A Big Return At Practice On Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts could have a key member returning to their offense this Sunday. And no, we’re not talking about Carson Wentz.

Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell returned to practice this Thursday afternoon. Jim Irsay was first to announce that Campbell is back.

“Parris Campbell returned to practice today,” Irsay wrote on Twitter. “He’s out there right now.”

Campbell has been out since Week 6 because he underwent foot surgery. The Colts haven’t ruled him out for the year, though.

Speaking to reporters earlier this week, Colts head coach Frank Reich said that he’s evaluating Campbell’s progress.

“Parris [Campbell] is doing some field work. I had a chance to watch him a little bit the other day, and looked good,” Reich said, via Colts Wire. “We’ll continue to evaluate him this week and make a decision here before too long.”

Parris Campbell returned to practice today. He's out there right now.. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) December 30, 2021

Injuries have unfortunately plagued Campbell over the past few years. When healthy, he’s a dynamic pass catcher who can stretch the field.

In five games this season, Campbell has 10 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps he can give the Colts’ passing game a boost just in time for the playoffs.