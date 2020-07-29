The Colts Have Basically Confirmed Decision On K Adam Vinatieri

If Adam Vinatieri does play a 25th NFL season, it looks like he won’t be playing is as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

On Wednesday, Colts general manager Chris Ballard confirmed that the kicking competition will be between incumbent Chase McLaughlin and rookie Rodrigo Blankenship. Vinatieri, who has been the Colts’ starter for 14 seasons, was not re-signed after the 2019 campaign.

At 47 years of age, Vinatieri is the oldest player in the NFL by far. Unfortunately, the 24-year NFL veteran is also coming off one of his worst NFL seasons.

Vinatieri converted a career-low 68-percent of his field goals and only 79-percent of his extra points. On top of missing several kicks that cost the Colts games, he also dealt with injuries that cost him four games.

With regards to his kicking competition, Chris Ballard mentions it's Chase McLaughlin vs. Rodrigo Blankenship. As expected, the team moving on from Adam Vinatieri in 2020. Vinny's gilded 14-year run in Indianapolis comes to an end. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) July 29, 2020

Injuries and poor play have derailed far younger careers than Vinatieri’s. While he may not be ready to hang up his cleats, he may not have a choice.

Vinatieri was an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State in 1996 and quickly earned the starting job for the New England Patriots. He went on to kick many game-winning field goals for New England en route to three Super Bowls for them.

Vinatieri continued his consistent play with the Colts, winning a fourth Super Bowl in 2006.

He owns every major record for kicking and boasts the most games played in NFL history at 397.

There aren’t many kickers in the Hall of Fame, but Adam Vinatieri is the position’s biggest lock to get in.