The Colts Have Proposed A Change To NFL’s Overtime Rules

It’s been reported that the NFL will consider proposals that will adjust the league’s current playoff overtime rules. But the Indianapolis Colts have offered a change to that proposal.

According to NFL insider Judy Battista, the Colts have submitted a proposal to guarantee each team an overtime possession. But their proposal would enforce this rule change in both the playoffs and the regular season.

Battista acknowledged that it remains unclear how much support there is for such a change. Whether it would be approved or not would require votes from at least 24 of 32 teams if heard.

The impetus to change the rules stems from the controversial overtime finish to the AFC Divisional Round game between the Chiefs and Bills. The Chiefs won that game by scoring a touchdown, not allowing the Bills to even touch the ball in overtime.

It will be interesting to see how many teams vote yes on any of the proposed changes to the NFL overtime rules. (And that’s assuming we learn the final vote tally.)

But the NFL’s regular season overtime probably doesn’t need the change as badly as the playoffs do. The league has already taken steps to make overtime shorter so as to help avoid injuries.

It seems unlikely that the NFL will entertain new measures to potentially lengthen overtime by ensuring there are multiple possessions.

