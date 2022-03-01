The Colts‘ 2021-22 season came to an ugly end when, with a berth in the playoffs on the line, they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. Carson Wentz‘s future has been in doubt ever since. Colts GM Chris Ballard addressed Wentz’s future with the team during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I don’t have the direct answer for you. We’re working through it…Ultimately we’ll do what’s best for the Colts,” said Ballard.

Colts GM Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz’s future with Indy: “I don’t have the direct answer for you. We’re working through it…Ultimately we’ll do what’s best for the Colts.” — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2022

That’s not exactly the commitment in a quarterback you’d like to hear from a GM. But it just goes to show the Colts are seriously considering moving on from Carson Wentz after just one year and finding a new option.

So where will Wentz be playing next season? Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes Washington could be a landing spot.

“Washington badly needs a QB, and Ron Rivera has publicly admitted they need to do more than take another mid-tier flyer,” Benjamin writes. “Wentz isn’t necessarily a Matthew Stafford-level get, but he at least offers more upside than the middling free-agent leftovers.

“The Commanders know Wentz well, having witnessed his Eagles peak in the NFC East, and both Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner have a history of coaching a big-bodied playmaker with a penchant for forced throws in Cam Newton.”

Should the Colts trade Carson Wentz ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft? It certainly sounds like they’re seriously considering it.