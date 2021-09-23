Thursday Update On Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz’s first year with the Indianapolis Colts isn’t going nearly as well as fans hoped it would. During last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Pro Bowl quarterback suffered two ankle sprains.

Wentz missed time in training camp so he can recover from foot surgery. The last thing he really needed was another injury that he’ll have to overcome in a short period of time.

Even though Wentz hasn’t been ruled out for Week 3, the latest update on him isn’t very encouraging.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic didn’t spot Wentz at practice this Thursday for the Colts. The only two quarterbacks who were working out with the team this afternoon were Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley.

Eason came in for Wentz during last Sunday’s game, completing 2-of-5 passes for 25 yards and an interception. There’s no guarantee that he’ll play this weekend against the Tennessee Titans.

Ultimately, the Colts could go with Hundley at quarterback since he has more NFL experience.

“Eason has loads of talent and a big arm, but he has thrown just five NFL passes [all last week],” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said. “Hundley has mobility and experience, though his nine career starts all came back in 2017 with Green Bay. Indy has until Saturday to elevate Hundley to the game-day roster.”

The Colts could wait until Sunday to publicly announce their starting quarterback for Week 3.