Tom Brady Had A Brutally Honest Comment On Peyton Manning

Trash talk between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning started before hole No. 1 in The Match: Champions for Charity on Turner Sports.

Brady and Manning are playing with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, respectively, in a $10 million match for coronavirus relief.

Mickelson and Woods will likely do most of the heavy lifting on the golf course, leaving Brady and Manning to take care of the trash talk.

Brady, who went 11-6 against Manning during his career, took a pre-match shot at his former rival quarterback. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback joked about Manning’s lack of success in bad weather games.

“(Peyton’s) doing pretty good in the rain. I’m impressed. He’s more of a dome quarterback,” Brady told Turner Sports.

Brady about Manning: “Doing pretty good in the rain. I’m impressed. He’s more of a dome quarterback” We're here for all of TB12 & Peyton's jokes today. 😂 Peyton Manning ML Record Playing in a Dome 📊

▫️ 59-17.

▫️ $100 bettor would profit $392.pic.twitter.com/WrtuVeB1FD — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 24, 2020

Manning dished out some trash talk of his own. He made quips about Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski while discussing Brady.

“Gronk does whatever Tom asks him to do: ‘Gronk, go wrestle, take a year off, come play in Tampa with me later, caddy for me.'”

Peyton Manning suggests on TNT that golf rival Tom Brady should have had Rob Gronkowski as his caddy: "Gronk does whatever Tom asks him to do: 'Gronk, go wrestle, take a year off, come play in Tampa with me later, caddy for me.'" — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 24, 2020

The Match: Champions for Charity is currently underway on TNT/TBS/truTV/HLN. The 18-hole match will raise at least $10 million for coronavirus relief. It’s also partnered with the ALL IN challenge and has various on-hole challenges for more charity.

We’re all square through one hole.

Who are you taking – Brady/Mickelson or Manning/Woods?