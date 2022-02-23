While Tom Brady may technically be retired, there are plenty of people who are skeptical that he is actually done with football for good.

Robert Griffin III is one of those people. This week, the former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst suggested that if Brady does want to come back at some point, the Indianapolis Colts would make sense as a possible destination.

“Tom Brady is retired. BUT if he decides to come back, The Indianapolis Colts would be a great fit for him,” Griffin wrote on Twitter. “If he can get over the whole Deflategate thing.”

Well, that Deflategate thing is a pretty big deal, and a major reason why a lot of fans responding to Griffin are totally dismissive of his idea.

Maybe Brady would never suit up for the Colts, but Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk’s gut instinct is telling him that Brady actually will play next season for his hometown team, the San Francisco 49ers.

“I don’t know that he will. I’m not predicting that he will. But I have a feeling that he will,” Florio wrote. “If he doesn’t, he doesn’t. If he does, many will be surprised. I won’t be.”

For now, Brady seems to be focusing on his first post-retirement project, a comedy movie starring himself, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.