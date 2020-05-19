Tony Dungy Reacts To Controversial Proposed Rooney Rule Change

The NFL has been considering a major chance to the Rooney Rule this offseason, which includes potentially giving better draft position in the third round to teams that hire coaches and general managers of color.

Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers recently shared his thoughts on the potential rule change. It didn’t sound like he was on board with it during his interview with Zach Gelb. He’s not the only current or former coach to chime in on this matter.

Hall of Fame head coach Tony Dungy appeared on the PFT PM podcast to talk about the proposed rule change. He admit that he doesn’t believe it’s the right thing for the NFL to do. On the other hand, he does agree with the proposal that would allow minority coaches to leave one team to accept a promotion with another franchise.

When talking about potentially receiving a boost in draft position, Dungy made it abundantly clear that he’s not in favor of that idea.

Here’s what Dungy had to say, via ProFootballTalk:

“I just have never been in favor of rewarding people for doing the right thing,” Dungy said. “And so I think there’s going to be some unintended consequences. To me it’s almost like the pass interference rule. Yeah, we need to do something. I don’t know if this is exactly it. We need to keep working until we find out what that best thing is to do.”

Many people around the league would agree that changes need to be made to the Rooney Rule. However, the NFL could be causing more harm than good with this proposal.

Rewarding teams might for hiring a minority coach wouldn’t exactly fix the problem.

Perhaps the league would be better off searching for another option this offseason, especially since this proposal is already a controversial one.