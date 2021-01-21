Tony Kornheiser Has Interesting Comparison For Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL this week, marking the end of his illustrious career. His decision immediately led to a debate as to whether he should make the Hall of Fame.

Statistically speaking, there aren’t many quarterbacks better than Rivers. The former first-round pick has thrown for 63,440 yards and 421 touchdowns.

The main issue for Rivers is that he has never made it to the Super Bowl. Of course, it’s unfair to blame that entirely on him. That being said, it’s a blemish that people will point out when looking over his résumé.

ESPN’s Tony Kornheiser won’t be one of those critics knocking down Rivers for never making it to the big game. Earlier this afternoon, he compared Rivers to NBA legend Charles Barkley. Both were magnificent players in their respective field, but neither won a championship.

“I’m going to group him with his draft class, and his draft class is Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger. They both got to multiple Super Bowls and won them,” Kornheiser said on Pardon The Interruption. “I feel badly for Philip Rivers in this regard. To me it’s like Charles Barkley, it’s everything but the ring. The statistics are certainly there and I thought he was a very good quarterback.”

Although there was some uncertainty from Kornheiser as to whether Rivers will make the Hall of Fame, there is at least one analyst from ESPN who feels fairly confident that he’ll get in.

During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Domonique Foxworth said “Philip Rivers is obviously going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

