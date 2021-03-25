The Spun

TY Hilton Reveals Other Team He Considered Signing With

TY Hilton catching passes in warm-ups.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts finally made a decision on veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, signing him to a one-year deal.

Hilton, who was taken in the same draft class as Andrew Luck, has played his entire NFL career with the Colts. After he and the Colts wen’t back-and-forth on a potential new deal, the two sides finally came to an agreement.

However, there was another team interested in Hilton and reportedly even offered more money to sign him. According to Stephen Holder of The Athletic, there was another team offering Hilton more money than the Colts.

“I’m told there was another suitor offering MORE money to T.Y. Hilton, but he walked away from it to stay in Indy,” Holder wrote on Twitter. “That team was NOT the Chiefs, per source.”

Holder didn’t mention the team at the time. On Thursday, though, Hilton was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show and admitted that the Baltimore Ravens were the other team interested in him.

He said the team made a “serious push” to land him and he came close to finalizing a deal with them.

It’s the second time this week that the Ravens attempted to land a free agent wide receiver and missed. Baltimore reportedly showed interest in Kenny Golladay before he signed with the New York Giants.

Baltimore is still looking for another weapon on offense.


