T.Y Hilton Reportedly Turned Down More Money From Another Team

The Indianapolis Colts made quite a splash this Wednesday afternoon, signing T.Y. Hilton to a one-year deal. It’s a move that has already received the fan base’s approval on social media.

Hilton has played his entire NFL career with the Colts, so it’s not that surprising to see him re-sign with the team. On the other hand, he did have other suitors interested in signing him this offseason.

According to Stephen Holder of The Athletic, there was another team offering Hilton more money than the Colts.

“I’m told there was another suitor offering MORE money to T.Y. Hilton, but he walked away from it to stay in Indy,” Holder wrote on Twitter. “That team was NOT the Chiefs, per source.”

At the end of the day, Hilton chose to take less money so he can remain with the franchise that drafted him back in 2012. Besides, he’ll still earn $10 million next season.

I'm told there was another suitor offering MORE money to T.Y. Hilton, but he walked away from it to stay in Indy. That team was NOT the Chiefs, per source. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 24, 2021

Hilton is no longer a Pro Bowl wide receiver at this stage in his career, but he’s still an important piece for Frank Reich’s passing attack.

Last season, Hilton had 56 receptions for 762 yards and five touchdowns. His numbers could improve if Carson Wentz returns to his MVP form in Indianapolis.